IIT Bombay to host 45 Punjab students for centre's ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme

Mumbai: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, is all set to host 45 youngsters from Punjab, tentatively in the second week of May as a part of centre's ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme.

As part of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme that aims to strengthen people-to-people connect among youth across the nation.

The 'Yuva Sangam' programme envisages the participation of 1000 youngsters from 23 States & UTs of India. Apart from hosting students, 35 youth from Maharashtra and 10 from Dadra-Nagar Haveli, Daman-Diu will also travel to NIT Jalandhar.

This exposure tour intends to provide a multidimensional experience under five broad areas: Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Prodyogik (Technology), and Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect).

