 IIT Bombay to host 45 Punjab students for centre's ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Bombay to host 45 Punjab students for centre's ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme

IIT Bombay to host 45 Punjab students for centre's ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme

As part of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme that aims to strengthen people-to-people connect among youth across the nation.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
The 'Yuva Sangam' programme envisages the participation of 1000 youngsters from 23 States & UTs of India. | Representational image

Mumbai: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, is all set to host 45 youngsters from Punjab, tentatively in the second week of May as a part of centre's ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme.

As part of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme that aims to strengthen people-to-people connect among youth across the nation.

Read Also
IIT Bombay: Students puzzled by a 'non-messing' fee at Powai campus
article-image

The 'Yuva Sangam' programme envisages the participation of 1000 youngsters from 23 States & UTs of India. Apart from hosting students, 35 youth from Maharashtra and 10 from Dadra-Nagar Haveli, Daman-Diu will also travel to NIT Jalandhar.

This exposure tour intends to provide a multidimensional experience under five broad areas: Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Prodyogik (Technology), and Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect).

This exposure tour intends to provide a multidimensional experience under five broad areas,

This exposure tour intends to provide a multidimensional experience under five broad areas, | File

Read Also
Mumbai: Cops continue to wait for handwriting results in IIT suicide case
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Bombay to host 45 Punjab students for centre's ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme

IIT Bombay to host 45 Punjab students for centre's ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme

Is teacher training need of the hour? Mumbai School’s take on CBSE’s decision

Is teacher training need of the hour? Mumbai School’s take on CBSE’s decision

NCERT Rationalisation: After Mughals, Delhi sultanate, emergency period and 2002 riots get trimmed

NCERT Rationalisation: After Mughals, Delhi sultanate, emergency period and 2002 riots get trimmed

SSC CGL 2023 notification out: Know how to apply

SSC CGL 2023 notification out: Know how to apply

Himachal's former secretary of staff service commission arrested in paper leak case

Himachal's former secretary of staff service commission arrested in paper leak case