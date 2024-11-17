 IIT Bombay To Close UCEED 2025 Registration Tomorrow, Apply Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Bombay To Close UCEED 2025 Registration Tomorrow, Apply Here

IIT Bombay To Close UCEED 2025 Registration Tomorrow, Apply Here

IIT Bombay will close UCEED 2025 registration on November 18, 2024, at 5 PM. Eligible candidates can apply on the official UCEED website.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
IIT Bombay | IIT Bombay (Facebook)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the registration for UCEED 2025 on Monday, November 18, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply through the official UCEED website at uceed.iitb.ac.in before 5 PM.

Eligibility:

To be eligible, candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 2000, if belonging to the OPEN/EWS/OBC-NCL category and born on or after October 1, 1995, if belonging to the SC, ST or PwD category to apply for the examination.

Only students who have passed Class 12 (or equivalent) in the year 2024 in all subjects or are appearing in 2025 in any stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts and Humanities) for the first time are eligible to appear for UCEED 2025.  

FPJ Shorts
IIT Bombay To Close UCEED 2025 Registration Tomorrow, Apply Here
IIT Bombay To Close UCEED 2025 Registration Tomorrow, Apply Here
Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding Invitation Goes Viral & It Is As Traditional As It Gets!
Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding Invitation Goes Viral & It Is As Traditional As It Gets!
China 'Ready To Work' With Trump Administration, President Xi Jinping Tells Joe Biden
China 'Ready To Work' With Trump Administration, President Xi Jinping Tells Joe Biden
Mumbai: State Confirms Schools Will Operate Normally On Monday & Tuesday Amid Election Preparations, Closed On Wednesday
Mumbai: State Confirms Schools Will Operate Normally On Monday & Tuesday Amid Election Preparations, Closed On Wednesday
Read Also
IIT Bombay Superintendent Defrauded Of Rs 4.09 Lakh By Online Scammers
article-image

UCEED is conducted for admissions to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur. Many other institutes also recognise the UCEED scorecard for admissions to their BDes programmes. IIT Bombay is the organising institute responsible for conducting UCEED 2025.  

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR UCEED 2025

How to apply for UCEED 2025:

Visit uceed.iitb.ac.in

Click on the UCEED 2025 registration link.

Register and log in with your details.

Complete the application form and pay the fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for your records.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Bombay To Close UCEED 2025 Registration Tomorrow, Apply Here

IIT Bombay To Close UCEED 2025 Registration Tomorrow, Apply Here

Mumbai: State Confirms Schools Will Operate Normally On Monday & Tuesday Amid Election Preparations,...

Mumbai: State Confirms Schools Will Operate Normally On Monday & Tuesday Amid Election Preparations,...

RRB Announces 5,696 Assistant Loco Pilot Vacancies for 2024, Check Important Details Here

RRB Announces 5,696 Assistant Loco Pilot Vacancies for 2024, Check Important Details Here

AIIMS Announces INI CET 2025 January Session Results; Check Qualified Candidates List

AIIMS Announces INI CET 2025 January Session Results; Check Qualified Candidates List

IIT Delhi Tops List Of Indian Institutes with Most Employable Graduates: Report

IIT Delhi Tops List Of Indian Institutes with Most Employable Graduates: Report