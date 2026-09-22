IIT Bombay Student Protest Eases As Classes Resume After Sahil Wakode Death Row; Political Demonstrations Continue Outside Campus |

Mumbai: Tensions at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) eased on Tuesday as students resumed regular lectures following three days of protests over the death of second-year BTech student Sahil Wakode. Political parties, however, continued their demonstrations outside the Powai campus.

Open House Meeting Addresses Student Concerns

Academic activities, which had been affected by the agitation, gradually returned to normal after the institute administration held a nearly four-hour open house with students on Monday. During the meeting, students questioned the administration over its handling of their grievances and sought clarity on the implementation of their 18-point charter of demands.

The protests began after Wakode, a student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, died amid allegations that he had been accused of cheating during an examination. Students criticised the institute’s initial communication on the circumstances preceding his death and demanded accountability, a transparent investigation and reforms in the grievance-redressal system.

IIT Bombay Issues Apology, Removes Dean From Post

The institute subsequently issued an apology, acknowledging that it was inappropriate to characterise the events preceding Wakode’s death while the matter remained under investigation. Professor Surya Doolla was also removed from the position of Dean of Administrative Affairs—two of the demands raised by the protesting students.

During the open house, the IIT Bombay director acknowledged shortcomings in the institute’s grievance-redressal mechanism and announced that a Support Portal would be launched to streamline complaints and ensure that students could track their grievances.

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While the student-led protest inside the campus has subsided for now, political organisations continued to demonstrate outside the institute, demanding accountability and action against those responsible. Security remained deployed near the campus entrance to prevent any disruption.

Students said their return to classrooms should not be interpreted as the withdrawal of their demands and that they would continue monitoring the administration’s response to the remaining points in their charter.

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