Balrampur Class 2 Student Dies In Classroom; School Links Incident To Ganesh Visarjan's Loud DJ Noise - Watch

Balrampur: A Class 2 student died after suddenly collapsing inside her classroom at a private school in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. The exact cause of her death has not been medically established, while police are examining CCTV footage of the incident.

The incident took place at Divine Public School in the district headquarters at around 11 am. According to reports, the student, identified as Vaishnavi Tiwari, was sitting in her classroom and appeared normal shortly before she collapsed.

The school management has linked the incident to the loud music from a DJ procession passing near the school during Ganesh Visarjan. However, doctors said the exact cause of death cannot be determined without a post-mortem examination.

Student collapses in classroom

According to the Dainik Bhaskar report, Vaishnavi was attending class at around 10:58 am and was seen laughing and talking with other students. CCTV footage reportedly shows a Ganesh Visarjan procession passing alongside the school, with people dancing to music played by a DJ.

The children in the classroom also began dancing briefly after hearing the music. During this time, Vaishnavi stood up from her seat but sat down again. She then appeared to stumble and briefly steadied herself before sitting down.

A few seconds later, she collapsed and became unconscious.

The class teacher reportedly rushed towards her and tried to lift her back onto the seat. When the girl did not respond, the teacher called other school staff for assistance. Staff members attempted to revive her before taking her to the District Memorial Hospital.

Doctors say cause of death cannot be determined

Vaishnavi was taken to the hospital approximately two minutes after she lost consciousness, accompanied by school staff and family members.

Dr Girdhar Chauhan, a senior doctor at District Memorial Hospital, said the girl was brought to the emergency ward already dead. He stated that the exact cause of death could not be established without a post-mortem examination.

The family subsequently took the body to Siddharthnagar, and no autopsy was conducted.

थाना को0 नगर क्षेत्रांतर्गत छोटी बच्ची की मृत्यु की घटना के संबंध में पुलिस द्वारा की गई कार्यवाही के संबंध में क्षेत्राधिकारी नगर की बाइट pic.twitter.com/HSeuaVN8oq — BALRAMPUR POLICE (@balrampurpolice) September 22, 2026

Balrampur Police examine CCTV after social media claim

The Balrampur police have also taken cognisance of reports circulating on social media that the student died because of the loud noise of a DJ procession passing near her classroom.

In a video posted on X, the police said that a report was circulating on social media claiming that a female student from a school in Balrampur had died due to the loud DJ noise.

The police said they immediately took cognisance of the information and, upon inquiry, found that the family had not reported the matter at the police station. The girl's last rites had also already been performed.

The police further added that they are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter and examining CCTV footage and other evidence. They added that necessary legal action would be taken based on the facts that emerge from the investigation.

As the medical cause of death remains undetermined, the alleged connection between the DJ noise and the student's death has not been established.