IIT Bombay Student Death: Sahil Wakode's Parents Begin Hunger Strike, Demand Arrests & Probe | PTI

Mumbai: The parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode began an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan on Thursday evening, demanding arrests and a prompt investigation into their son’s death.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to the family, while NSUI activists protested outside the institute’s Powai campus. Police detained several protesters.

Parents begin hunger strike

Sahil’s parents had initially planned to protest outside IIT Bombay. Police stopped them at Bhandup police station for around an hour and a half before taking them to Sahyadri Guest House, where they met National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairperson Kishor Makwana and other commission members at about 4 pm, according to advocate Siddharth Ingle, who is assisting the family.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Parents of deceased IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode continue their hunger strike at Azad Maidan.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/KJgP1nEO6k — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 24, 2026

Earlier, the Wakode family also alleged that they were taken to Washim in Yavatmal at night on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, they came back to the city.

At the meeting, the parents demanded the immediate arrest of professor Suryanarayana Doolla and IIT Bombay director Shireesh Kedare. They also sought action against those responsible for leaking CCTV footage connected to the case, Ingle said.

Meeting with commission members

The commission chairperson asked whether the family was satisfied with the Crime Branch’s investigation, and the parents said they were. Ingle said Makwana nevertheless discussed the possibility of a Central Bureau of Investigation probe with commission members. No decision to transfer the case was announced.

After the meeting, the parents obtained police permission to protest at Azad Maidan. They reached the ground at around 5.30 pm and began their hunger strike. Sahil’s father, Ravindra Wakode, said they would continue until their demands were addressed.

Political support and protests

Gandhi had spoken to Ravindra and Sonali Wakode while they were travelling to Mumbai from Washim and assured them of his support in their fight for justice, according to party sources. Outside IIT Bombay, members of the National Students’ Union of India joined Congress workers in a protest demanding accountability over Sahil’s death. Police detained several NSUI activists and Congress workers, including MP Varsha Gaikwad.

Sahil was found dead in his hostel room last Friday. The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

Also Watch:

What Sahil’s parents are demanding

Immediate arrest of professor Suryanarayana Doolla and IIT Bombay director Shireesh Kedare.

Arrest of those responsible for leaking CCTV footage linked to the case.

A prompt and thorough investigation into Sahil’s death.

Justice for Sahil and accountability for anyone found responsible.

Major events on Thursday:

Rahul Gandhi speaks with the Wakode family

Parents begin a sit-in at Azad Maidan on Thursday evening

Family meets the National Commission for Scheduled Castes

Possibility of transferring the investigation to the CBI discussed

IIT Bombay postponed mid-semester exams, await fresh SOP from the newly set up committee

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/