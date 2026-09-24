IIT-B Student Death: Sahil Wakode's Parents Allegedly Detained On Way To Hunger Strike | IANS

Mumbai: The parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode were detained by Mumbai Police in Bhandup on Thursday morning while they were travelling towards the institute’s Powai campus to begin a hunger strike seeking action in connection with their son’s death.

According to their lawyer Nikhil Kamble, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode were detained at Bhandup police station for about an hour before being taken to a government guest house to meet officials of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission. They were later released.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Sahil Wakode's father, Ravindra, says, "I have been stopped for the past hour. I was trying to move ahead from the IIT gate, but I have been stopped here. They are not telling me the reason." pic.twitter.com/2UVxvpi64I — IANS (@ians_india) September 24, 2026

Parents seek action

Kamble said that they had secured permission to hold a protest.

The development comes less than a week after Sahil, a second-year BTech student at IIT Bombay, died by suicide on September 18. His parents have alleged that their son faced caste-based discrimination and harassment at the institute and have demanded action against those named in the FIR registered in the case.

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Probe and protest demand

Sahil’s parents had earlier announced that they would begin a hunger strike if arrests were not made in the case. On Wednesday, their lawyer had also alleged that police had attempted to take the couple out of Mumbai after they spoke to the media and visited the IIT Bombay campus.

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