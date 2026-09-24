IIT Bombay Reposts Apology Over Sahil Wakode’s Death After Briefly Deleting Statement From Official X Account | File Photo

Mumbai: IIT Bombay removed an apology concerning the death of student Sahil Wakode from its official X account on Thursday, then reposted the message within minutes after the deletion drew criticism.

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The apology, first posted on September 21, addressed the institute’s earlier communication about the circumstances preceding Wakode’s death. IIT Bombay had acknowledged that it was inappropriate to characterise those circumstances while they remained under investigation. It has not publicly explained why the apology was briefly removed.

Wakode’s death has prompted protests and demands for a fair investigation. His family has alleged harassment and caste discrimination by members of the institute. Those allegations remain under investigation.

Questions have also been raised over examination hall CCTV footage involving Wakode and Professor Suryanarayana Doolla. The footage and the events preceding Wakode’s death are matters for investigators to establish; they do not, by themselves, settle the allegations made by either side.

The brief removal of the apology has added to scrutiny of how IIT Bombay has communicated with students and the public during the investigation.