IIT Bombay Hosts Workshop On Data-Driven Solutions For Air Pollution Using PAVITRA Platform | IIT Bombay (Facebook)

Mumbai: Experts from government agencies, industry, academia and civil society organisations convened at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay for a two-day workshop aimed at strengthening the use of data-driven approaches to address air pollution in India.

The programme, held on June 23 and 24, focused on promoting the adoption of PAVITRA (Air Pollution Management and Intervention Tool for India), a decision-support platform developed to help policymakers and regulators identify effective interventions for improving air quality. The workshop was organised by IIT Bombay in collaboration with the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Washington.

Around 30 officials from regulatory bodies participated in the event alongside representatives from industry, research institutions, think tanks and community organisations. The discussions centred on how scientific evidence and data analytics can be used to design practical solutions for reducing air pollution across different regions of the country.

Addressing the gathering, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) Chairman Siddhesh Ramdas Kadam highlighted the need for preventive measures in environmental governance and said technology-driven tools could help authorities move beyond reactive responses to air quality concerns.

Prof. Chandra Venkataraman of IIT Bombay explained that the platform is designed to support policy decisions by helping users assess the impact of various pollution-control measures across sectors and geographical areas. She noted that while air pollution remains a serious challenge, it can be addressed through coordinated action backed by scientific evidence.

Tarun Kumar Pithode, Member Secretary of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), spoke about ongoing efforts to improve air quality in different parts of the country and said analytical tools could assist authorities in planning and implementing targeted interventions.

Participants were also given a live demonstration of the platform, which enables users to analyse how changes in emissions influence pollution levels. Sessions explored the role of regulators, industries and researchers in translating scientific findings into actionable policies.

Several panel discussions focused on the challenges of implementing clean-air measures and the importance of collaboration among stakeholders. Industry representatives emphasised the need to go beyond regulatory compliance and adopt sustainability-focused practices, while researchers and community groups stressed the value of making scientific information more accessible to the public.

The health implications of air pollution were another major theme of the workshop. Experts highlighted the growing burden of pollution-related illnesses and discussed ways in which future tools could better incorporate public health considerations into environmental planning.

The second day featured hands-on training sessions that familiarised participants with the platform's modelling framework, data inputs and interpretation of results. Organisers said the initiative seeks to bridge the gap between research and policymaking by equipping decision-makers with tools that can support cleaner air strategies across India.