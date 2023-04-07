 IIT Bombay: Handwriting analysts confirm Darshan Solanki wrote the suicide note
IIT Bombay: Handwriting analysts confirm Darshan Solanki wrote the suicide note

Statements of 35 people have been recorded so far, in which it has emerged that Darshan had arguments with his fellow students a week before the suicide, said the Mumbai Police.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Darshan Solanki (left), a resident of Gujarat's Ahmedabad, had allegedly committed suicide on February 12 by jumping off the seventh floor of the hostel building. | File

Mumbai: Mumbai Police's handwriting experts have confirmed in their report that the suicide note recovered by the police team has been written by Darshan Solanki.

Statements of 35 people have been recorded so far, in which it has emerged that Darshan had arguments with his fellow students a week before the suicide, said the Mumbai Police.

article-image

Darshan Solanki, an 18-year-old student at IIT Bombay, had jumped to death from the 7th floor of his hostel building on campus. Two months later, the Mumbai Police recovered a suicide note after which Darshan's father, sister and aunt said that the handwriting on the suicide note "did not look like Darshan's."

Only his mother had earlier stated that the handwriting looked like that of her son.

The Powai police searched his hostel room, but did not find any suicide note. However, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by joint police commissioner Lakhmi Gautam, which was later tasked with the investigation, found the suicide note on the last page of a question-answer paper in which he had blamed a fellow wingmate, Arman Iqbal Khatri for his death.

(With inputs from ANI)

article-image

