IIT Bombay Announces Openings For Project Research Scientist Positions

IIT Bombay | Facebook (Representational Pic)

IIT Bombay has announced openings for the position of Project Research Scientist and is seeking candidates interested in this opportunity. The available position is for one Project Research Scientist, according to the official notification for IIT Bombay Recruitment 2024.

Candidates applying for this role must hold a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering, Energy Science and Engineering, Green Chemistry, Environmental Engineering, or in the fields of oil, gas, or energy.

Additionally, a minimum of one year of relevant work experience is required. The selected individual will receive a consolidated salary ranging from Rs. 42,000 to Rs. 84,000, with an additional Rs. 7,500 per month.

This appointment, as specified in the official notification, is for a duration of 1 year and is valid only for the project's duration. The selection process will be conducted through interviews.

To apply for IIT Bombay Recruitment 2024, interested candidates who meet the specified requirements should submit their applications online via the company’s website, adhering to the guidelines provided in the official notification.

Here are the steps to facilitate the application process

1. Visit the official webpage of IIT Bombay.

2. Locate and click on the application link for the Project Research Scientist position.

3. Register on the portal and proceed to fill out the application form.

4. Upload the necessary documents as specified and submit the form.

5. Download a copy of the submitted application for future reference.

The deadline for applications is January 8, 2024. Aspiring candidates are encouraged to review the qualifications and instructions detailed in the official notification on the IIT Bombay website before applying.