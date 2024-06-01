IISER IAT Admit Card 2024 Released At iiseradmission.in, Here's How To Download

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has announced the release of the IISER IAT Admit Card 2024 today, June 1, 2024. Aspiring candidates gearing up for the IISER IAT 2024 examination can now access their admit cards through the official website at iiseradmission.in.

Exam Date :

The IISER IAT 2024 examination is scheduled to take place on June 9, 2024.

Steps to download the IISER IAT Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official website, iiseradmission.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the link labeled 'IISER IAT Admit Card 2024'.

Enter your login credentials, including user ID and password, received during registration.

After entering the details, click on 'Submit'.

Once logged in, your IISER IAT Admit Card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and ensure to keep a copy for future reference.

Candidates are urged to verify the details mentioned on the admit card, as discrepancies could hinder their examination process.

Exam Pattern

The IISER IAT 2024 question paper will consist of 60 multiple-choice questions, including 15 questions each from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. The examination will span 180 minutes, carrying a total of 240 marks.

Read Also UGC NET 2024 June Session Exam Schedule Released At nta.ac.in

It is imperative that candidates follow the guidelines provided by IISER in order to ensure a smooth examination procedure. Candidates will not be allowed to take the exam if they do not present their admit card at the testing location.