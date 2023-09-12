IIM Kashipur Inks MoU With Max Healthcare To Launch Programme In Hospital Management

IIM Kashipur | www.iimkashipur.ac.in

Kashipur: IIM Kashipur, the leading Indian management institute, hosted an event at its campus on Monday during which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between IIM Kashipur and leading healthcare organization Max Healthcare Ltd. Both organizations decided to launch a PG Diploma program in Hospital Management to address the increasing demand for trained manpower for the healthcare sector. On this occasion, Prof. Kulbhooshan Balooni, Director, IIM Kashipur, and Mr. Umesh Gupta, Senior Director-HR, Max Health Care Ltd., signed the agreement.

The nine-month Post Graduate Programme in Hospital Management will cater exclusively to executives and managers looking to develop and enhance their expertise in hospital operations. Both organizations also decided to conduct joint research, seminars, and other academic collaborations.

Speaking on this occasion, Prof. Kunal Ganguly, Dean (Development), IIM Kashipur said “This collaboration is a milestone for IIM Kashipur to diversify its education offering and contribute to the healthcare sector.” He added that the first such program would be launched by the end of this year at IIM Kashipur, where the classes will be taken by faculty from both IIM Kashipur and Max Healthcare, along with the provision of hands-on training at the Max hospitals.

It is to be noted that India's healthcare spending as a proportion of GDP is expected to rise to 2.1% in FY23 from 2.2% in FY22 and 1.6% in FY21, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23, and the global healthcare market will expand by 2030. Given the growth of the healthcare industry and the extraordinary demands of skillful operations managers in hospitals, this blended program will help fulfill the increased demand for a skilled workforce in the industry.

