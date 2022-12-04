IIM CAT 2022: Objection window to shut today at iimcat.ac.in; know details here |

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is going to shut the answer key objection window of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) today, December 4. The candidates can check raise objections by 5 PM today. “The Candidate Response tab and Objection Form tab for CAT 2022 will be active from 11 AM on 1st December 2022 till 5 PM on 4th December 2022. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration,” an official notification on the CAT official website read.

The management institute will verify the objections raised on the IIM CAT 2022 answer key, and the final answer key and result will be released in January. The IIM CAT 2022 final answer key and result will be out on the website- iimcat.ac.in.

Here's how to raise objections in IIM CAT 2022 Answer Key:

Open the IIM CAT official website- iimcat.ac.in. Go to the “Candidate login” tab and enter login credentials. Select the “Objection Form” tab. Select the question number, section, and type of objection. Pay the answer key grievance fee. Click on Submit.

The IIM CAT 2023 answer key grievance fee is Rs 1,200 per question, bank service and GST charges extra.