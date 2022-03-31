IIM-A might redesign its logo; 3 things to know about the current design

Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) is considering changing its existing logo with two new designs, one for international audiences and another for domestic, but the plan was devised without consulting faculty members, said a letter signed by 45 professors of the institution on Wednesday.

This comes as a total surprise to us as the new sets of logos have been approved by the IIM-A board without the faculty being informed or involved in the entire process.

Here's what the current logo means-

The Institute logo bears the motif of the "Tree of Life," a fundamental archetype in many mythologies, religious and philosophical traditions. It is closely bound up with the concept of the sacred tree. The logo is inspired by a carved stone latticework jaali in the 16th century, the Sidi Saiyyed Mosque, popularly known as Sidi Saiyyid ni Jali locally, built in 1572-73 AD in Gujarat. The logo design includes a Sanskrit verse ‘Vidya viniyogadvikasa‘ meaning development through the distribution or application of knowledge. This is the motto that has guided the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) since its establishment in 1961 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, enabling it to develop a reputation for excellence and leadership in management education.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 02:02 PM IST