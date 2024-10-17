IGNOU Release Results For June TEE Exams 2024; Grade Card Available At ignou.ac.in

IGNOU | Shutterstock

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started releasing the results for June 2024 Term End Exams (TEE). The results have been released online on the official website- ignou.ac.in and all students who took part in these exams can check and download their results in PDF format using the direct link provided. The IGNOU TEE for June 2024 was conducted in two shifts: from 10 AM to 1 PM and from 2 PM to 5 PM, spanning from June 7 to July 15. A significant number of students participated in this examination.

If any student is not satisfied with their IGNOU June 2024 TEE results, they can apply for re-evaluation and may also request a copy of their answer script. The re-evaluation form for the relevant papers must be submitted within 40 days of the results being announced.

Steps to check IGNOU results

1. Go to the official website: www.ignou.ac.in

2. Look for the "Results" link on the homepage, usually found under the "Student Zone" or "Examination" tab

3. Choose the specific link for the results you wish to check, in this case term-end exam results

4. Fill in the necessary information, such as your enrollment number and program code.

5. Click on the "Submit" button to view your results.

6. Your result will be displayed on the screen. You can download or print it for future reference.

7. Regularly visit the website for any updates regarding additional results or examination notifications.

Make sure to have your enrollment number handy for easy access to your results.

Revaluation process for IGNOU June TEE Result 2024

All students who are not satisfied with their IGNOU Term End Exam results have the option to request a revaluation. The answer sheets of students who have applied for reexamination will be reviewed by an examiner and new marks will be assigned if need be. The students must note that the request for reevaluation must be submitted within 40 days of the result declaration. This deadline is an extension from the 30-day window previously in place. The fee for re-evaluation is set at Rs 750 per course or paper, and students are required to pay this fee online through the official portal. This provision enables students to ensure fairness in the assessment of their performance.