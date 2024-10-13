 IGNOU Opens Applications For 'Best Innovation Awards 2024'
The winners will receive not only certificates and trophies but also cash prizes

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
IGNOU | Shutterstock

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened applications for the 'Best Innovation Awards 2024', inviting submissions from students who have demonstrated significant innovations across various fields. Organized by the National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education (NCIDE), this prestigious competition is open to all registered IGNOU students, who are required to submit their entries in the prescribed format.

Established in 2018, the IGNOU Best Innovation Awards are annually administered by NCIDE, recognising outstanding student innovators. The official application format and award guidelines are available on the IGNOU website (ignou.ac.in) or can be accessed via sites.google.com/ignou.ac.in/navrieti/sia-2024.

Awards

The winners will receive not only certificates and trophies but also cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000, and Rs 5,000 for the first, second, and third positions, respectively. Additionally, the shortlisted innovators will benefit from support and mentorship opportunities, including specialised training to help enhance their innovations and further their development, as per the official press release. Award recipients will be invited to the IGNOU headquarters in New Delhi to receive their honors.

Key Guidelines

- Applications must be submitted exclusively via email to ncide@ignou.ac.in. Hard copies or handwritten/scanned applications will not be accepted.

- Shortlisted students will be required to present their innovations, detailing the development process and functionality, through a virtual platform.

- Winners will be notified individually and their names published on the IGNOU website. No individual correspondence will be made with non-selected applicants, as stated on the official website.

Submission themes

Submissions are invited across several thematic areas, including healthcare and biomedical devices, agriculture and rural development, food processing and packaging, smart transportation and traffic management, renewable energy, affordable energy, and alternative fuels, among others.

Interested students are encouraged to consult the official website for a comprehensive list of accepted themes. Additionally, shortlisted candidates may have the opportunity to participate in competitions organised by the Ministry and other institutions.

