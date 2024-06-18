IGNOU June TEE 2024 Exam On June 23; Here's How To Download Your Admit Card | Representational image

Exam dates have been rescheduled by Indira Gandhi National Open University due to student concerns regarding the conflict between the June TEE exam and UGC-NET 2024. The exam will now take place on June 23, 2024, instead of its original date of June 18, 2024.

"Consequent upon the representations for June 2024 TEE received from the students of PG Programs regarding the UGC-NET Examination being held on 18.06.2024 (which was earlier scheduled on 16.06.2024), the IGNOU has decided to reschedule the entire set of examinations to be held on 18.06.2024 (Tuesday) to 23.06.2024, i.e., Sunday, to safeguard the interests of the students," read the official notification.

According to the announcement made on June 6, 2024, the schedule for the remaining exams will remain the same. It is required of students taking rescheduled exams to download the updated admit card once more and bring it with them to the testing location.

"All the other remaining examinations will be held as per the date sheet for term-end examinations in June 2024. The concerned students are requested to download the hall ticket with the revised schedule," the notification reads.

How To Download The Revised Admit Card?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Navigate to the results tab on the homepage

Step 3: Open the admissions section and click on the provided link

Step 4: Enter the required credentials

Step 5: Your admission card will appear on your screen

Step 6: Go through the details

Step 7: Save and download for future use.

Important Points To Note

The exam for MSc (MACS) programs with course codes MMT007P and MMT008P has been rescheduled for students in batches 1 and 2, according to the official date sheet that the institute made public.

The IGNOU June TEE exam for ODL and online programs started on June 15, 2024, and the theory exam ended on July 26, 2024.

Interested candidates can enroll themselves until June 30. The university has also begun registration for the July session. The IGNOU offers advanced diplomas, degrees, diplomas, postgraduate diplomas, and certificates to qualified candidates. The university offers about 290 online distance learning (ODL) and online undergraduate, graduate, certificate, postgraduate, and awareness programs.