IGNOU December TEE 2023 Datesheet Out at ignou.ac.in - Check Timetable Here

IGNOU December TEE 2023 Datesheet Out at ignou.ac.in | File

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the date sheet for the December Term End Examination (TEE) 2023, today i.e. July 25 bringing relief to thousands of students preparing for the upcoming exams. The datesheet is now available for download on the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

Steps to download IGNOU December TEE 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the "Examination" section and click on it.

Step 3: From the drop-down menu, select the "Term End Examination" option.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page where the IGNOU December TEE 2023 date sheet link will be displayed. Click on the link to proceed.

Step 5: The date sheet will be available in PDF format. Download and save the datesheet for future reference and exam preparation.

This is a tentative date sheet. Portal for online submission of Examination Form for the December 2023 Term-end Examination will be opened in due course.

Meanwhile, the deadline for fresh admission and re-registration for the July 2023 season has been extended by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) to July 31. Candidates can register for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programs on the official website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Candidates can also register for online programs at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website and stay updates.

Read Also Telangana Open School Society releases datesheet for Intermediate, SSC exams 2023

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)