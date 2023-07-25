 IGNOU December TEE 2023 Datesheet Out at ignou.ac.in - Check Timetable Here
This is a tentative date sheet. A portal for online submission of the Examination Form for the December 2023 Term-end Examination will be opened in due course.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 08:57 PM IST
IGNOU December TEE 2023 Datesheet Out at ignou.ac.in | File

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the date sheet for the December Term End Examination (TEE) 2023, today i.e. July 25 bringing relief to thousands of students preparing for the upcoming exams. The datesheet is now available for download on the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

Steps to download IGNOU December TEE 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the "Examination" section and click on it.

Step 3: From the drop-down menu, select the "Term End Examination" option.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page where the IGNOU December TEE 2023 date sheet link will be displayed. Click on the link to proceed.

Step 5: The date sheet will be available in PDF format. Download and save the datesheet for future reference and exam preparation.

Meanwhile, the deadline for fresh admission and re-registration for the July 2023 season has been extended by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) to July 31. Candidates can register for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programs on the official website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Candidates can also register for online programs at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

For more details, candidates can visit the official website and stay updates.

Telangana Open School Society releases datesheet for Intermediate, SSC exams 2023
article-image

