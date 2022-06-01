 
IGNOU applications open till July 31; learn how to apply

The July 2022 Fresh-Admission cycle has commenced from today (30/05/2022). The last date of Fresh-Admissions for the July 2022 Session is 31st July 2022

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
IStock images

Delhi: The July 2022 session registrations for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) have begun on May 30. Candidates can opt for undergraduate and postgraduate programs present on the official website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The students can apply for the July 2022 session till July 31.

“The July 2022 Fresh-Admission cycle has commenced from today (30/05/2022). The last date of Fresh-Admissions for the July 2022 Session is 31st July 2022,” IGNOU tweeted.

To apply for the July 2022 session at IGNOU

  1. Go to the official website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

  2. A link saying ‘Click here for new registration’ will redirect students to the concerned page

  3. Enter the required details in the registration form of IGNOU and click on the “Register” tab.

  4. An enrolment ID and password will be generated for the candidates on their email ID.

  5. Login using these details and fill up the IGNOU admission form 2022.

  6. Pay the registration fee in online mode and save IGNOU admission form 2022 for future reference

The re-registration process for IGNOU for the July 2022 session commenced on May 20. Interested students can apply for various programs offered by the university on its official website – ignou.ac.in. The last date to apply for the July 2022 session is July 31.

article-image

