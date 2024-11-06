 ICSI CSEET Mock Test 2024: Link Activates Today At icsi.edu, Know Details
ICSI has emphasised that it is essential for candidates to participate in this mock test, as it will help them understand the exam format and the technology used during the actual test

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened the mock test window for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for the November 2024 session. This mock test provides candidates with the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the remote proctoring system before the main exam, scheduled for November 9, 2024.

The CSEET mock test will take place today, November 6, 2024, and will last for two hours. ICSI has emphasised that it is essential for candidates to participate in this mock test, as it will help them understand the exam format and the technology used during the actual test. Candidates are advised to log in at least 30 minutes before the start time to ensure they are prepared.

How to download the browser for mock test?

Unique User IDs and Passwords for accessing the mock test have been sent to candidates via email and SMS. In addition, ICSI requires candidates to download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) on their laptops or desktops prior to the test. This will help ensure a smooth and secure testing experience. A detailed guide for downloading SEB is available on the official ICSI website or you can find it here.

ICSI CSEET Exam 2024

The CSEET exam itself will be conducted on Saturday, November 9, 2024, in a remote proctored format, allowing candidates to take the test from any location of their choice. ICSI strongly encourages all candidates to take advantage of the mock test to avoid any technical issues and to ensure a seamless experience on the exam day.

