ICSE Results 2023: Critical eye injury fails to deter Mumbai student who got 73.17%

Arsh Shaikh |

Mumbai: Despite suffering a severe eye injury, Arsh Shaikh from Mira Road scored 73.17% in the ICSE class 10 exam.

The student, from Kanakia RBK school, was out on a stroll on Saturday, February 25 when he was hit by a football which caused a major blood clot in his right eye.

“The school appointed a writer for me during the exam. Though I was able to dictate my answers orally, I had a difficult time preparing for my studies,” said Arsh.

With constant headaches being a hindrance, Arsh turned to his mother for help who made sure she helped with the revisions and other basics for him to successfully clear the exam.

Though still recovering, Arsh is already excited about his college journey.

“I would like to pursue Commerce and eventually go for an MBA but I am also fascinated by the Navy and plan to aim for a career in the same as well,” added Arsh.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), New Delhi, declared the ICSE Class 10, and ISC Class 12 results at cisce.org on Sunday, May 14.

2,37,631 candidates appeared for the Class 10 exams, whereas 98,505 candidates appeared for Class 12 papers. While 128,131 boys attended the Class 10 exam, only 109,500 girl students took the same. On the other hand, 51, 781 boys took the ISC Class 12 exam, with only 46,724 girls appearing for the same.