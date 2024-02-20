ICSE Class 10 Exams Begin Tomorrow: Guidelines, Date sheet Inside

IStocks(Representative Image)

The ICSE Class 10 exams will begin tomorrow with the English Language - Paper 1. The exam will be held in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm. Students appearing for the exams are advised to keep their admit cards ready with them when reporting to the exam centre.

Guidelines for ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Day:

Students must arrive at the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time mentioned on their admit cards.

An additional 15 minutes will be given for students to review the ICSE 10th question papers 2024.

Any student caught engaging in unfair practices will be immediately expelled from the exam hall.

Electronic devices such as calculators, tablets, and mobile phones are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

Students must carry their admit cards for entry into the exam hall.

Beginning in the 2024 exam year, the Council has removed compartment exams. Instead, students can improve their scores and grades within the same exam year and take improvement exams for up to two subjects.

The schedule is as follows:

February 21, 2024—English Language – English Paper 1

February 23, 2024—Literature in English – English Paper 2

February 26, 2024—History & Civics – H.C.G

Paper 1, History & Civics (Thailand) – H.G.T. Paper 1

February 28, 2024-Geography—H.C.G.

Paper 2, Geography (Thailand) – H.G.T. Paper 2

February 29, 2024—Art Paper 1 (Still Life)

March 01, 2024—Second Languages: Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu, Modern Foreign Languages: Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Korean, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan

March 04, 2024-Physics—SCIENCE Paper 1

March 06, 2024—Economics (Group II Elective)

March 07, 2024—Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting)

March 11, 2024—Chemistry—SCIENCE Paper 2

March 13, 2024—Group III Elective: Carnatic Music, Commercial

Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Hospitality Management, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communication, Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, Yoga, Technical Drawing Applications

March 15, 2024—Mathematics

March 16, 2024—Art Paper 3 (Original Composition)

March 18, 2024—Biology—SCIENCE Paper 3

March 20, 2024—Hindi

March 22, 2024—Environmental Science (Group II Elective)

March 27, 2024—Commercial Studies (Group II Elective): French (Group II Elective)"

March 28, 2024—Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)