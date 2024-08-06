ICMAI Announces December 2024 CMA Exam Schedule & Application Deadlines; Check Here

Representative image

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the examination schedule for the Cost and Management Accountancy (CMA) courses for the December 2024 session. According to the schedule, the CMA Intermediate and Final exams will be conducted from December 10 to December 17, 2024. The CMA Foundation exam is set for December 15, 2024.

Eligible candidates can apply for the exams via the ICMAI official website at icmai.in. The application deadline for the CMA Foundation exam is October 15, 2024, while the last date for applying for the CMA Intermediate and Final exams is October 10, 2024.

Results for the CMA Foundation exam are expected to be announced by January 9, 2025. For the Intermediate and Final exams, results will be released by February 21, 2025.

Examination fees:

Candidates will need to pay Rs 1,500 for the CMA Foundation exam if they are inland candidates, and $100 for those abroad. For the Intermediate and Final exams, the fees are as follows:

- For one group: Rs 1,800 for inland candidates and $100 for overseas candidates.

- For two groups: Rs 3,200 for inland candidates and $150 for overseas candidates.

The exams will be held offline.

For the CMA Foundation, Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon, and Paper 3 and Paper 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The detailed schedule for the CMA Intermediate and Final exams is:

CMA Foundation - December 15, 2024

- Paper 1 (10 am to 12 noon): Fundamentals of Business Laws and Business Communication

- Paper 2 (2 pm to 4 pm): Fundamentals of Financial and Cost Accounting

- Paper 3 (10 am to 12 noon): Fundamentals of Business Mathematics and Statistics

- Paper 4 (2 pm to 4 pm): Fundamentals of Business Economics and Management

CMA Intermediate & Final

- December 10, 2024

- Corporate and Economic Laws (P-13) - 10 am to 12 noon

- Business Laws and Ethics (P-05) - 2 pm to 4 pm

- December 11, 2024

- Cost and Management Audit (P-17) - 10 am to 12 noon

- Operations Management and Strategic Management (P-09) - 2 pm to 4 pm

- December 12, 2024

- Strategic Financial Management (P-14) - 10 am to 12 noon

- Financial Accounting (P-06) - 2 pm to 4 pm

- December 13, 2024

- Corporate Financial Reporting (P-18) - 10 am to 12 noon

- Corporate Accounting and Auditing (P-10) - 2 pm to 4 pm

- December 14, 2024

- Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-15) - 10 am to 12 noon

- Direct and Indirect Taxation (P-07) - 2 pm to 4 pm

- December 15, 2024

- Indirect Tax Laws and Practice (P-19) - 10 am to 12 noon

- Financial Management and Business Data Analytics (P-11) - 2 pm to 4 pm

- December 16, 2024

- Strategic Cost Management (P-16) - 10 am to 12 noon

- Cost Accounting (P-08) - 2 pm to 4 pm

- December 17, 2024

- Electives (Choose One):

- Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation (P-20A)

- Risk Management in Banking and Insurance (P-20B)

- Entrepreneurship and Startups (P-20C)

- Management Accounting (P-12) - 2 pm to 4 pm

Candidates are advised to visit the ICMAI website for additional details and to complete their registrations before the deadlines.