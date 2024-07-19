CA Exam Schedule For November 2024 Released: Check Dates And Timings

FPJ

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the dates for the upcoming Chartered Accountants Final Examinations. Students are required to complete their online application on the official website, eservices.icai.org once the application window opens.

According to the official notification, the exams for the ICAI CA November Final course will be held on the following dates:

- Group 1: November 1, 3, and 5

- Group 2: November 7, 9, and 11

Additionally, the International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT) is scheduled for November 9 and 11, and the Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination will take place on November 5, 7, 9, and 11.

The submission period for CA examination application forms will start on August 7 and end on August 20. A correction window will be available from August 24 to August 26.

The November 2024 examinations will also be held in eight overseas cities:

Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimphu (Bhutan), Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait, and Muscat. The examination start times are as follows:

- Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Muscat: 12:30 pm local time (equivalent to 2:00 PM IST)

- Bahrain, Doha, and Kuwait: 11:30 am local time (equivalent to 2:00 PM IST)

- Kathmandu (Nepal): 2:15 pm local time (equivalent to 2:00 PM IST)

- Thimphu (Bhutan): 2:30 pm local time (equivalent to 2:00 PM IST)

The official notice states that there will be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a public holiday by the Central Government or any state government/local bodies.

Candidates for the final examinations can choose to answer their papers in either English or Hindi. Additional details can be found in the guidance notes available on the official website, (Link).