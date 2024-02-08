ICAI Offers Verification And Inspection Opportunity For CA Foundation December 2023 Results, Check How To Apply

ICAI Offers Verification And Inspection Opportunity For CA Foundation December 2023 Results | ICAI Official

Today, on February 8, the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) will commence the process for mark verification and scrutiny of answer sheets for the CA Foundation December 2023 exam. While the inspection deadline is March 7, 2024, the application deadline for verification of CA Foundation results is March 6, 2024. The verification and inspection window will open at eleven in the morning. The CA Foundation December 2023 results were announced by the institute on February 7.

On the official website, icaiexam.icai.org, candidates who passed the exam can apply for certified copies or verification of the results from the December 2023 exam.

How to apply for the December 2023 inspection of the CA Foundation?

Visit icaiexam.icai.org, the official website.

To apply online for Certified Copies/Inspection Foundation - December 2023, click the following link: Click Here.

In the designated space, enter your roll number, examination, and registration, then submit.

Choose the document that you wish certified copies or inspection copies of.

Upload the handwritten request's scanned copy.

Save the information and, if necessary, pay the cost.

For future use, download and print the payment confirmation page.

How can I apply to get my December 2023 CA Foundation results verified?

Visit icaiexam.icai.org, the official website for the exam.

To apply online for Verification Foundation - December 2023, click the following link: Click Here.

In the designated space, enter your roll number, examination, and registration, then submit.

Choose the document to be verified.

Upload the handwritten request's scanned copy.

Save the information and make the necessary payment.

For your records, print off the payment confirmation page.