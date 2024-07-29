 ICAI CA June 2024 Foundation Results OUT Soon; All Details Inside!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICAI CA June 2024 Foundation Results OUT Soon; All Details Inside!

ICAI CA June 2024 Foundation Results OUT Soon; All Details Inside!

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's (ICAI) CA June 2024 Foundation results are expected to be released in the late evening, today. Candidates will be able to check their results at icai.nic.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
ICAI CA June 2024 Foundation Results | ICAI

ICAI CA June 2024 Foundation Results: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the June 2024 results for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation today, July 29. Candidates can access the ICAI CA Foundation results on the official institute website, icai.nic.in, as soon as they are made public. On the website icai.nic.in, candidates can view the results of the June 2024 Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination.

Read Also
How To Prepare For CA Exams: An Expert’s Study Strategy
article-image

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

To view their results, students must enter their login information, which includes their registration and roll numbers. It is recommended that candidates print off their results and store the hard copy somewhere safe in case they need it later. In order to get the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the exam mentioned above, candidates should regularly check the official website.

It is also advised that candidates who notice any inconsistencies in their results or have any questions about them immediately contact the appropriate officials.

Read Also
CA Exam Schedule For November 2024 Released: Check Dates And Timings
article-image

Results of the CA Inter Final Exam 2024

CA Inter 2024

- All India Rank (AIR) 1 - Kushagra Roy - 89.67 percent

- All India Rank (AIR) 2 - Yuj Sachin Kariya - 89.67 percent

- All India Rank (AIR) 2 - Yogya Lalit Chandak - 89.67 percent

- All India Rank (AIR) 3 - Manjit Singh Bhatia - 86.50 percent

- All India Rank (AIR) 3 - Hiresh Kashiramka - 86.50 percent

CA Final Results 2024

- All India Rank (AIR) 1 - Shivam Mishra - 83.33 percent

- All India Rank (AIR) 2 - Varsha Arora - 80.00 percent

- All India Rank (AIR) 3 - Kiran Manral - 79.50 percent

- All India Rank (AIR) 3 - Ghilman Saalim Ansari - 79.50 percent

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICAI CA June 2024 Foundation Results OUT Soon; All Details Inside!

ICAI CA June 2024 Foundation Results OUT Soon; All Details Inside!

NMIMS Welcomes PhD Batch 2024 With Inauguration Ceremony Featuring Management, Engineering, Law, And...

NMIMS Welcomes PhD Batch 2024 With Inauguration Ceremony Featuring Management, Engineering, Law, And...

WBJEEB Common Entrance Test ANM (R) & GNM 2024 Admit Cards OUT! Direct Link Here!

WBJEEB Common Entrance Test ANM (R) & GNM 2024 Admit Cards OUT! Direct Link Here!

'We Are Preparing For UPSC While Experiencing Hell': Student's Emotional Appeal To Chief Justice...

'We Are Preparing For UPSC While Experiencing Hell': Student's Emotional Appeal To Chief Justice...

NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2024 To Be Out Today, Students To Receive It Via Email

NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2024 To Be Out Today, Students To Receive It Via Email