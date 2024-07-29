ICAI CA June 2024 Foundation Results OUT Soon; All Details Inside!

ICAI CA June 2024 Foundation Results | ICAI

ICAI CA June 2024 Foundation Results: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the June 2024 results for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation today, July 29. Candidates can access the ICAI CA Foundation results on the official institute website, icai.nic.in, as soon as they are made public. On the website icai.nic.in, candidates can view the results of the June 2024 Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

To view their results, students must enter their login information, which includes their registration and roll numbers. It is recommended that candidates print off their results and store the hard copy somewhere safe in case they need it later. In order to get the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the exam mentioned above, candidates should regularly check the official website.

It is also advised that candidates who notice any inconsistencies in their results or have any questions about them immediately contact the appropriate officials.

Read Also CA Exam Schedule For November 2024 Released: Check Dates And Timings

Results of the CA Inter Final Exam 2024

CA Inter 2024

- All India Rank (AIR) 1 - Kushagra Roy - 89.67 percent

- All India Rank (AIR) 2 - Yuj Sachin Kariya - 89.67 percent

- All India Rank (AIR) 2 - Yogya Lalit Chandak - 89.67 percent

- All India Rank (AIR) 3 - Manjit Singh Bhatia - 86.50 percent

- All India Rank (AIR) 3 - Hiresh Kashiramka - 86.50 percent

CA Final Results 2024

- All India Rank (AIR) 1 - Shivam Mishra - 83.33 percent

- All India Rank (AIR) 2 - Varsha Arora - 80.00 percent

- All India Rank (AIR) 3 - Kiran Manral - 79.50 percent

- All India Rank (AIR) 3 - Ghilman Saalim Ansari - 79.50 percent