ICAI CA January 2025 Mock Test Timetable Released At icsi.edu; Check Here

ICAI CA January 2025 Mock Test Timetable Released At icsi.edu |

The ICAI CA January Exam 2025 mock test study schedule has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The institute's official website, icai.org, has the timetables for Series I and II.

For CA Intermediate students taking the January 2025 Exams, the Mock Test Papers Series I will start on November 18, 2024, while the Mock Test Papers Series II will start on December 9, 2024.

Click here for mock test schedule

Date and Time:

Series I: November 18, 2024, to November 23, 2024

Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Series II: December 9, 2024 to December 14, 2024

Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Mock test answer key:

According to the schedule, by 1:30 pm during this time, the question papers for every topic would be posted to the BoS Knowledge Portal on the ICAI official website.

According to the schedule, the answer keys for these papers will be posted within 48 hours of the start time and date of the corresponding paper. Students can evaluate their own performance by comparing their responses to the Answer Keys.

Mock test format:

Series I and Series II Mock Test Papers will be conducted in either a virtual or physical format. Students who are interested in the physical mode can get in touch with the local branches. Candidates are encouraged to visit the official website for additional information and details.

CA Foundation and Intermediate exam date:

The Foundation course exam will take place on January 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2024. The Intermediate Course exam will be administered to Group I on January 11, 13, and 15 of 2024, and to Group II on January 17, 19, and 21, 2024