ICAI: CA Intermediate, Final Results To Be OUT Tomorrow At icai.nic.in

The CA Intermediate and Foundation course results are expected to be released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) tomorrow, October 30, 2024. Candidates who took the September exam will be able to view their results on the official website as soon as they are available. The CA Inter and Foundation score cards will be accessible on icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org, the official ICAI website.

ICAI exam dates:

CA Foundation September 2024 Exam Dates:

September 13, 2024

September 15, 2024

September 18, 2024

September 20, 2024

CA Inter September 2024 Exam Dates:

Group 1:

September 12, 2024

September 14, 2024

September 17, 2024

Group 2:

September 19, 2024

September 21, 2024

September 23, 2024

Read Also ICAI To Announce CA Intermediate And Foundation Results On October 30, 2024

How to download CA Foundation and CA Inter results 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website at in/caresult.

Step 2: Click the link to view the CA Foundation or CA Intermediate results for September 2024.

Step 3: Put in your ICAI roll number and registration number.

Step 4: As the CAPTCHA code appears, enter it.

Step 5: Click on 'Submit' and get your CA result.

According to the official notice, "On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation exams that were held in September 2024 are anticipated to be announced. Candidates can view the results on the icai.nic.in website. It should be reminded that the applicant must input both their registration number and their roll number in order to view the results on the aforementioned website."