ICAI To Announce CA Intermediate And Foundation Results On October 30, 2024 |

The CA Intermediate and Foundation results will be released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on October 30, 2024. Candidates who took the September exam will be able to view their results on the official website as soon as they are available. The CA Inter and Foundation score cards will be accessible on icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org, the official ICAI website.

Official notice

"On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation exams that were held in September 2024 are anticipated to be announced. Candidates can view the results on the icai.nic.in website."

“It should be reminded that the applicant must input both their registration number and their roll number in order to view the results on the aforementioned website," the notice states.

ICAI exam dates:

CA Foundation September 2024 Exam Dates:

September 13, 2024

September 15, 2024

September 18, 2024

September 20, 2024

CA Inter September 2024 Exam Dates:

Group 1:

September 12, 2024

September 14, 2024

September 17, 2024

Group 2:

September 19, 2024

September 21, 2024

September 23, 2024

How to download CA Foundation and CA Inter results 2024:

Go to the ICAI's official website: in/caresult

To view the CA Foundation result or CA Intermediate (September 2024), click the link.

Enter your registration number and ICAI roll number.

Enter the CAPTCHA code as it appears.

Click'submit' to view your CA outcome.

One day following the release of the results, the marks verification window for the Foundation and Intermediate September 2024 tests will open. Through login, candidates will be able to apply for mark verification.

The dates for the January 2025 CA Foundation and CA Inter examinations have already been revealed. On November 10, 2024, the registration process for both courses will open.