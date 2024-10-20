 ICAI CA Results 2024: Foundation Results Expected Before Diwali, Inter Results In Mid-November
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICAI CA Results 2024: Foundation Results Expected Before Diwali, Inter Results In Mid-November

ICAI CA Results 2024: Foundation Results Expected Before Diwali, Inter Results In Mid-November

ICAI will announce the CA Foundation Results 2024 by October, likely before Diwali, and the CA Inter Results by mid-November. Candidates can check their results by entering their roll number and password. The CA Final November exam will be held on revised dates, with admit cards already released for the November 2024 exams.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon release the results for the CA Foundation and Inter Courses. The ICAI CA Foundation Results 2024 are expected in October, with the CA Inter Results due by mid-November. Taking to social media platform ‘X’, CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal announced, “Foundation CA result may be announced before Diwali eve. Sept CA inter result will be mid-November.”

How to Check ICAI CA Results 2024:

Visit the ICAI website: icai.org.

Click on ICAI CA Result 2024 for Foundation or Inter.

FPJ Shorts
'Shubnam, Shabnam': Shanaya Kapoor's Mother Maheep Kapoor Struggles To Pronounce Cricketer Shubman Gill's Name, Calls Him 'Cute Chap'
'Shubnam, Shabnam': Shanaya Kapoor's Mother Maheep Kapoor Struggles To Pronounce Cricketer Shubman Gill's Name, Calls Him 'Cute Chap'
Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 48-Year-Old Watchman To 6 Months In Prison For Sexually Harassing His Son's 17-Yr-Old Girl Friend
Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 48-Year-Old Watchman To 6 Months In Prison For Sexually Harassing His Son's 17-Yr-Old Girl Friend
Mumbai: State Home Department Approves ₹570.30 Crore CCTV Surveillance Project In Thane
Mumbai: State Home Department Approves ₹570.30 Crore CCTV Surveillance Project In Thane
Market Weekly: Stocks That Moved The Dalal Street In The Week Gone By
Market Weekly: Stocks That Moved The Dalal Street In The Week Gone By

Enter your roll number and password.

Submit to view your result.

Download and keep a copy for future reference.

The foundation exam took place on September 13, 15, 18, and 20, 2024, while the intermediate exam was held on September 12, 14, and 17 for Group 1, and September 19, 21, and 23 for Group 2.

Admit cards for the ICAI CA November Final exam have been released. Group 1 exams will be held on November 3, 5, and 7, while Group 2 exams are scheduled for November 9, 11, and 13, 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICAI CA Results 2024: Foundation Results Expected Before Diwali, Inter Results In Mid-November

ICAI CA Results 2024: Foundation Results Expected Before Diwali, Inter Results In Mid-November

RRB NTPC 2024: Graduate Application Closes Today At rrbapply.gov.in, UG Posts Open Until October 27

RRB NTPC 2024: Graduate Application Closes Today At rrbapply.gov.in, UG Posts Open Until October 27

Maharashtra: State Board Schools To Commence Academic Session From April To Align With CBSE Calendar

Maharashtra: State Board Schools To Commence Academic Session From April To Align With CBSE Calendar

Hyderabad: Show Cause Notice Issued To TISS Assistant Professor Over Alleged Involvement In Student...

Hyderabad: Show Cause Notice Issued To TISS Assistant Professor Over Alleged Involvement In Student...

Railway Recruitment Boards Opens Correction Window For Technician Recruitment 2024 Applications

Railway Recruitment Boards Opens Correction Window For Technician Recruitment 2024 Applications