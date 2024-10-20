ICAI CA Results 2024: Foundation Results Expected Before Diwali, Inter Results In Mid-November

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon release the results for the CA Foundation and Inter Courses. The ICAI CA Foundation Results 2024 are expected in October, with the CA Inter Results due by mid-November. Taking to social media platform ‘X’, CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal announced, “Foundation CA result may be announced before Diwali eve. Sept CA inter result will be mid-November.”

How to Check ICAI CA Results 2024:

Visit the ICAI website: icai.org.

Click on ICAI CA Result 2024 for Foundation or Inter.

Enter your roll number and password.

Submit to view your result.

Download and keep a copy for future reference.

The foundation exam took place on September 13, 15, 18, and 20, 2024, while the intermediate exam was held on September 12, 14, and 17 for Group 1, and September 19, 21, and 23 for Group 2.

Admit cards for the ICAI CA November Final exam have been released. Group 1 exams will be held on November 3, 5, and 7, while Group 2 exams are scheduled for November 9, 11, and 13, 2024.