 ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: Know How To Check Scores Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: Know How To Check Scores Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: Know How To Check Scores Here

It is essential for candidates to keep their registration number and roll number handy while checking the results to avoid any delays or errors. The institute provides its students with prior information regarding the result date and time on the website and social media.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 |

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is about to announce the CA Foundation Result for the June 2023 examination. Aspiring Chartered Accountants can now check their results on the official website, icai.nic.in.

As per some reports, these results may be announced today. However, candidates should know that there is no official confirmation. The examination is held twice a year, in the months of June and December.

Steps to check ICAI CA Foundation results 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website, icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the "CA Foundation Result June 2023" link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: A new page will open, prompting candidates to enter their unique registration number and roll number.

Step 4: After entering the required information, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The CA Foundation Result for June 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates can download the result and take a printout for future reference.

It is essential for candidates to keep their registration number and roll number handy while checking the results to avoid any delays or errors.

The institutes provides its students prior information regarding the result date and time on the website and social media.

Read Also
CA Final and Intermediate Exam 2023 Results Declared at icai.nic.in
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live: Steps To Check Class 10th And 12th Results

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live: Steps To Check Class 10th And 12th Results

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: Know How To Check Scores Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: Know How To Check Scores Here

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins At bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins At bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Punjab Govt School Headmasters Depart For Training At IIM-Ahmedabad

Punjab Govt School Headmasters Depart For Training At IIM-Ahmedabad

MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Ends On July 31; State Merit List To Be Published On Aug 1

MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Ends On July 31; State Merit List To Be Published On Aug 1