CA Final and Intermediate Exam 2023 Results Declared at icai.nic.in

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Intermediate Examination held in May, 2023. | Photot credits: ICAI

Mumbai: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Intermediate Examination held in May, 2023.

The results and the details of marks of the Final and Intermediate Examination will be hosted on the website icai.nic.in . For accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the students will have to enter their registration number or PIN number along with their roll number.

As many as 13,430 candidates have been declared as CAs, after they cleared both Group I and II papers in the final test.

In the current cycle, around 1.45 lakh candidates took the final test. The success rate for those who appeared for only Group I was 11.91%, while 31.43% who took only Group II cleared the exam. The pass percentage for the candidates who opted for both the papers was 8.33%.

Akshay Jain from Ahmedabad topped the test with 77% score, followed by Chennai's Kalpesh Jain (75.38%) and New Delhi's Prakhar Varshney (71.75%).

On the other hand, the Intermediate exam, which had over 2.21 lakh candidates, recorded 18.95%, 23.44% and 10.24% success rate respectively for Group I, Group II and both groups.

Y Gokul Sai Sreekar from Hyderabad scored the highest 86%, while Noor Singla from Patila and Kavya Kothari from Mumbai ranked second and third with 85.25% and 84.75% scores respectively.