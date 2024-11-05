 IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024 Expected To Be OUT Soon At ibps.in; All You Need To Know!
The IBPS PO result for 2024 is expected to be out soon.

Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 03:42 PM IST
The IBPS PO result for 2024 is expected to be out soon. The IBPS PO result is anticipated to be made public on the Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection's official website, ibps.in, shortly. October 19 and 20, 2024, were the dates of the online IBPS PO 2024 exam.

There were 3,955 openings for the IBPS PO preliminary test in 2024. In its first announcement, the Commission listed 4455 openings; however, this number was eventually lowered. 

Exam Dates:

October 19 and 20, 2024

Exam timing:

Shift 1: 9 AM to 10 AM

Shift 2: 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Shift 3: 2 PM to 3 PM

Shift 4: 4 PM to 5 PM

How to check IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024:

Step 1: Visit the IBPS's official website, ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to IBPS PO Prelims Results

Step 3: The screen will display a login window.

Step 4: Enter your date of birth, password, and registration or roll number.

Step 5: The IBPS PO result will appear.

Step 6: Download it, then print it off for your records.

Exam format

The 60-minute IBPS PO Prelims exam was conducted online. A total of 100 questions for 100 marks were divided into three sections: 30 questions on English language, 35 questions on quantitative aptitude, and 35 questions on reasoning ability. There was a 20-minute time limit for each section. Additionally, there was negative marking, with each incorrect response costing 0.25 points.

