 CAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow At iimcat.ac.in; Know How To Download & More
CAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow At iimcat.ac.in; Know How To Download & More

CAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow At iimcat.ac.in; Know How To Download & More

The Indian Institution of Management (IIM) will release the admit card tomorrow, November 5.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 11:14 AM IST
CAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow

The Indian Institution of Management (IIM) will release the admit card tomorrow, November 5. Candidates appearing for the Common Aptitude Test (CAT 2024) can get their admit card at the official website at iimcat.ac.in. 

CAT 2024 Exam Date: 

November 24, 2024  

CAT Exam Timings:  

Session 1: 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM  

Session 2: 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM  

Session 3: 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM  

CAT Exam Fees:  

General Category: INR 2,400   

Reserved Category: INR 1,200

How to download CAT 2024 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official CAT 2024 website, iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on "CAT 2024 Admit Card Download" link.

Step 3: Press the "Login" button.

Step 4: Enter the required login information, including your passport, user ID, and captcha.

Step 5: The screen will display the admit card.

Step 6: Download and print the page for future use.

The admit card will contain exam details such as exam centre name, address and all the other personal information of the candidate. Candidates are requested to carefully review the information provided and get in touch with the appropriate authority if they see any errors in admit card.

Exam pattern:

The three parts of the CAT exam are Quantitative Aptitude, Verbal and Reading Comprehension, and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. With a total score of 198 marks, the 2024 CAT question paper will consist of two different question types: multiple-choice (MCQ) and type-in-the-answer (TITA) questions.

