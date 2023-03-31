IBPS Clerk Result 2023: Provisional allotment list released at ibps.in; Direct link here

IBPS Clerk Result 2023: Provisional allotment list | File Photo

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released IBPS Clerk Result 2023 provisional allotment list.

The provisional allotment under reserve list has been released by the IBPS and is available to download for candidates on the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

The Provisional list will be available on the official website from March 31 and closes on April 30, 2023.

The provisional allotment is based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of various guidelines issued by the central government.

Steps to check: IBPS Clerk Result 2023 provisional allotment list

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Clerk Result 2023 provisional allotment list available on the home page.

A new window will appear, Go to Provisional allotment link.

Again a new window will appear, In that enter the required details and click on submit.

The list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details and download the page. Click here for Direct link

As per the notice issued, the entire provisional allotment process under CRP Clerks XI for the vacancies 2022-23 stands completed with this notification.