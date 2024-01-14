IB ACIO Admit Card 2024: Download Now From MHA Official Website

Representative Image/Freepik

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is anticipated to release the IB ACIO Admit Card 2024 today, January 14. Aspiring candidates for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Executive (ACIO-II/Exe) can download the hall ticket from the official website at mha.gov.in once it is available. The IB ACIO Exam for Grade II is scheduled to take place on January 17 and 18, 2024.

Though the MHA has not officially confirmed the release date, as per the schedule, the ACIO Admit Card is expected to be available three days before the examination, i.e., January 14, 2024.

To download the IB ACIO Tier 1 Admit Card 2024, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs at mha.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link to download the ACIO Grade 2 Admit Card 2024.

3. You will be redirected to a new page; enter your 'User ID' & 'Password.'

4. Your IB ACIO Tier 1 Admit Card 2024 will be displayed on your screen.

5. Download and take a printout of the IB ACIO Grade 2/Executive Exam 2024 admit card for future reference.

Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for any updates or notifications regarding the IB ACIO Admit Card 2024.