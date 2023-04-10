IAS, RAS aspirants to get free coaching at Rajasthan University

CM Gehlot also promised to give free mobile phones to women on Raksha Bandhan | Representative Photo

Jaipur: Students aiming to take competitive exams like IAS and RAS will get free coaching at Rajasthan University after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched the scheme.

The Chief Minister on Sunday launched the scheme through video conferencing on the occasion of the foundation day of NSUI. Needy students can prepare for the competitive exams for free.

After the inauguration, CM Gehlot also promised to give free mobile phones to women on Raksha Bandhan along with the setting up of special camps for government schemes on April 24.

Gehlot said that the schemes of the government do not reach villages. "In such a situation, the task of taking the benefits of the schemes to the villagers, the NSUI itself should make arrangements to take information to the public," he said.

He also said that on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, women from 40 lakh families would be given mobile phones along with three years of Internet service. Funds to the tune of Rs 600 crore are being spent on this scheme.

At the same time, it has been announced to set up a welfare fund of Rs 200 crore for the workers (those employed in companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Ola, Uber). Along with this, preparations are being made to bring the Welfare Act for them, the CM said.