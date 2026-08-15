‘I Don’t Want Any Profits’: Physics Wallah Founder Alakh Pandey Backs PM Modi’s Free Online Coaching Promise | AI Image

New Delhi: Physics Wallah founder Alakh Pandey has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of free online coaching for young people, made during his Independence Day 2026 address from the Red Fort.

Taking to X, Pandey said he appreciated the Prime Minister’s promise of free online coaching to the needy students. He said he has long felt that online education can help to give quality education to students in faraway towns and villages.

I really appreciate Hon'ble Prime Minister's Promise about Free online Coaching for all needy students. I have always believed that online is the only way to make quality education accessible to remote towns and villages. I want to see this happening on ground coz execution is… — Alakh Pandey (PhysicsWallah) (@PhysicswallahAP) August 15, 2026

“I really appreciate Hon'ble Prime Minister's Promise about Free online Coaching for all needy students. I have always believed that online is the only way to make quality education accessible to remote towns and villages,” Pandey said.

He further stressed that implementation would be crucial for ensuring the initiative reaches students on the ground. “I want to see this happening on ground coz execution is the main part,” he added.

Alakh Pandey Offers Unconditional Support To Government

Pandey also assured full support to the government in implementation of free online coaching scheme. He said he did not want profits in return and wanted to make quality education available to children freely all over the country.

“Hon'ble @narendramodi ji @BJP4India I offer my unconditional support to Govt for this. I dont want any profits in return. Quality Education should be free for Every kid of India. Jai Hind,” Pandey wrote.

The remarks came shortly after Prime Minister Modi announced free online coaching for young people during his Independence Day speech. The initiative aims to increase access to learning opportunities and assist young people in preparing for their academic and career goals.

PM Modi Announces Free Online Coaching, AI Training

During the 80th Independence Day 2026 address, PM Modi also announced an artificial intelligence training scheme under which one crore young people will receive AI training over the next year.

The announcements emphasised 'Yuva Shakti' and the role of young Indians in achieving the vision of creating a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Pandey's response emphasises the potential of online education and established coaching platforms to expand learning opportunities for students beyond major cities and into smaller towns and rural areas.

Education Minister Joshi Also Backs PM Modi’s Free Coaching Plan

Earlier, Education Minister Joshi had also backed PM Modi’s free online coaching announcement, saying the initiative could ease the financial and psychological burden created by the country’s growing coaching culture. He said free coaching would particularly benefit poor and middle-class families and give young people greater access to preparation for good colleges, professional courses and top institutes.

Physics Wallah’s Details

Physics Wallah is an Indian edtech and coaching platform founded by Alakh Pandey. It provides online and offline learning programmes and examination preparation resources for students preparing for competitive and academic examinations.