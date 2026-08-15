Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Hoists National Flag On 80th Independence Day, Says ‘We Have 20 Years’ To Take India ‘Very Far Forward’; Hails Free Online Coaching - VIDEO

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Hoists National Flag | X @ians_india

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said India has 20 years to prepare for the 2047 goal, stressing that the country must move rapidly forward on the path of development.

He also highlighted the country's young population and welcomed the announcement of free online coaching classes, saying the initiative could ease the financial and psychological pressure of coaching on families.

Delhi: On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi hoisted the national flag pic.twitter.com/lEtVnMr6nJ — IANS (@ians_india) August 15, 2026

Joshi made the remarks while speaking on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

‘We Have 20 Years To Move Very Far Forward’

Speaking about India's preparations for 2047, Joshi said several steps required to achieve the country's long-term goals have already been initiated.

“So, regarding the preparations needed for 2047, we all have to think about everything. From today onwards, we have 20 years ahead of us,” Joshi said. “In these 20 years, we have to move very far forward,” he added.

Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi says, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call today to prepare for the vision of 2047. We have 20 years ahead of us, and we need to make significant progress during this period. The Government of India has already started… pic.twitter.com/WST1ZB3yyQ — IANS (@ians_india) August 15, 2026

Joshi highlighted infrastructure, semiconductors and energy security as key areas where significant work is underway. “Whether it is infrastructure, semiconductors, or energy security, tremendous work is happening across all these areas,” he said.

Calling India's young population a major opportunity, Joshi said, “India is the youngest country in the world. Therefore, this presents a massive opportunity for India.” He said India's resolve should be to move rapidly along this path.

‘Everyone Feels Coaching Is A Must’: Joshi On Pressure On Parents

Focusing on the issue of coaching classes, Joshi said parents have faced immense pressure due to the perception that coaching is essential for children to get admission to good colleges.

Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi says, "...There is a perception that without coaching classes, students cannot achieve their goals or get admission to good colleges. This has created psychological pressure and a significant financial burden on families over the… pic.twitter.com/twstKqgwux — IANS (@ians_india) August 15, 2026

“Everyone feels that without coaching classes, we cannot achieve anything, and our children won't be able to secure admission to good colleges,” he said. He said this mindset and the environment around coaching have developed over decades.

According to him, the coaching culture creates both psychological pressure on students and parents and a heavy financial burden on families. “Because of this, psychological pressure increases on one hand, while on the other hand, it places a heavy financial burden on families,” he said.

Free Online Coaching To Help Poor, Middle-Class Families

Joshi said the Prime Minister's announcement of free online coaching classes could provide significant relief to families, particularly those from poor and middle-class backgrounds.

“Keeping this in mind, the Prime Minister has announced free online coaching classes for everyone today. This will bring great relief to poor and middle-class families,” he said. He added that the initiative would create opportunities for young people to prepare for admission to good colleges, professional courses and top institutes.

He described the initiative as a major step launched by the Prime Minister, aimed at widening access to educational opportunities without adding to the financial burden of families.

Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi says, "Independence Day and Republic Day should be kept above politics. These occasions should be viewed beyond partisan politics. As a long-serving MP... I have seen senior leaders attend such occasions during previous governments.… pic.twitter.com/87g5w7BeIe — IANS (@ians_india) August 15, 2026

Joshi Says Independence Day Should Be Above Politics

On the absence of some opposition leaders from the Independence Day event, Joshi said national occasions such as Independence Day and Republic Day should remain above party politics.