Hyderabad: Mother Hangs Self After Son Failed To Clear CA Exam

Woman Hangs Self After Son Failed To Clear CA Exam | IANS (Representational Pic)

Hyderabad: Upset over her son not clearing Chartered Accountancy (CA) exam, a woman died by suicide in Balaji Nagar Enclave of Gajularamaram in Hyderabad. According to police, Pushpa Jyothi, 41, a housewife, hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her house on Wednesday.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for autopsy. A case has been registered at Jeedimetla Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Worried over her son's future as he failed in his CA exam, Jyothi took the extreme step when she was alone at home. Her husband is a private employee. The couple has two sons and one of them recently appeared in the CA exam.

