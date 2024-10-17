HSSC Announces Results for Group C and D Recruitment Exams

Representative Image | Representative Image

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has officially released the results for the Group C and D recruitment exams. Candidates who participated in the exams can check their results by visiting hssc.gov.in. To access their results, candidates will need to enter their Registration Number and Date of Birth.

The exams aimed to fill over 24,800 vacancies across various state government departments and were conducted at multiple centers throughout Haryana. The test primarily consisted of multiple-choice questions covering general knowledge, aptitude, and subject-specific topics.

Haryana Chief Minister Announce Result

The results were announced following an address by Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister of Haryana, during a BJP Legislative Party meeting in Panchkula on Wednesday. Saini had previously stated that he would only take the oath of office after the recruitment exam results were released.

"I had stated that the results of the recruitment exam for 24,000 youth would be announced first, and only then would I take the oath of office. I am fulfilling that promise by declaring that the results will be released tomorrow. The BJP stands by its commitments,” Saini said.

Steps to download result

To view the HSSC Group C and D Result 2024, aspirants will have to provide their Registration Number as well as their Date of Birth. Follow these steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main page, find and click on the “Results” section.

Step 3: A new page will be opened. Click on the link entitled “Result of Group C and D – Qualified Candidates List”.

Step 4: A new page asking for your Registration Number and Date of Birth will come up.

Step 5: Type the captcha code and press the “Download/Print: Score Card” button to access your scorecard.

Step 6: Keep the Haryana HSSC Group C and D Result 2024 on hand as you may need to refer to it in the future.