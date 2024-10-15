 HPSC Reschedules Screening & Subject Knowledge Tests For Haryana PGT Exams; Check Revised Dates Here
HPSC Reschedules Screening & Subject Knowledge Tests For Haryana PGT Exams; Check Revised Dates Here

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has changed the dates for the screening and subject knowledge tests for the PGT exams. These tests are now on November 3, 2024, for subjects like Economics, English, Hindi, and Ayurvedic Medical Officer jobs.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 09:27 AM IST
article-image
HPSC Recruitment 2024 | Official Website

The screening and subject knowledge tests for the Haryana PGT examinations have been rescheduled by the Haryana Public Service Commission. Candidates who have applied for the PGT examination can find the revised schedules on the HPSC website hpsc.gov.in.

Revised Schedule - The PGT exams are changed for Economics (ROH & Mewat Cadre), English (ROH Cadre), Hindi (Mewat Cadre), and Ayurvedic Medical Officer jobs in the Health & Ayush Department. These will now be held on 3 November 2024. All other dates remain the same.

Candidates will be able to download their HPSC PGT exam 2024 admit cards from October 28, 2024, onward. The candidates are also expected to carry the admit card along with a valid ID at the time of examination.

A total of 3,069 PGT vacancies are going to be filled up through this drive. Candidates are advised to regularly check the HPSC website for updates.

How to Download the HPSC PGT Exam 2024 Schedule:

Follow these steps to download the HPSC PGT Exam 2024 schedule from the official website:

Go to official website: hpsc.gov.in

Tick on the notification tab at the home page

Click on the link that reads "Announcement regarding download admit card for re-scheduled Screening Test/Subject Knowledge Test for the posts of PGT-Economics (Advt. No. 21/2024), PGT-English (Advt. No. 22/2024), PGT-Hindi (Advt. No. 25/2024) & Ayurvedic Medical Officer (Advt. No. 16/2024) from 28.10.2024 onwards."

The revised schedule for HPSC PGT Exam 2024 will appear on the screen.

Download a printed copy of this schedule for later use.

