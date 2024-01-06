HPSC Begins Registration For HCS Judicial Exam 2023-24 At hpsc.gov.in

HPSC Begins Registration For HCS Judicial Branch Exam 2023-24 | Representative Image/Unsplash

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) is set to begin the registration process for the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Judicial Branch examination 2023-24. Those interested and meet the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in. The deadline for submitting applications for the HPSC HCS exam is January 31.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 174 positions for Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the Haryana Civil Service cadre, consisting of 129 current vacancies and 45 anticipated vacancies.

The selection process consist of three stages: Prelims, Mains & Interviews

Successful candidates in the preliminary exam will proceed to the main exam, followed by an interview. The main exam is anticipated to take place in June and July, with the schedule for interviews to be announced later.

Application Fee for HCS exam:

General category (male) and all reserved categories including dependent sons of e-sainiks of Haryana need to pay Rs 1000.

Female candidates have to pay Rs 250 as an application fee.

Exam schedule for HCS (Judicial Branch) exam:

The preliminary exam consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), while the main written exam will require subjective/narrative responses.

The Preliminary Examination question paper will be two hours long, containing 125 questions.

Each question is worth 4 marks, with a deduction of 0.8 marks (20% or 1/5th of a mark) for each wrong answer.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates who have finished a law degree are eligible to take part in the specified recruitment evaluation. Candidates should be at least 21 years old but no older than 42 years old by January 31, 2024.

Steps to apply for the HPSC exam

Visit the official website of HPSC hpsc.gov.in

Click on the application link available on the home page and then click on the HPSC HCS Exam 2024 link

Register yourself log in and fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form, download the page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates can check the official notification for additional information.