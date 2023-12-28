Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) 2022 Final Exam Results Declared | IStock images

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the results for the Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) final exam 2022, available on the official website opsc.gov.in. Among the 55 candidates who qualified, 39 are females. Successful candidates will receive appointment details via email.

Sushrita Mishra secured the top position in the OJS final exam 2022, followed by Nilish Pattnaik, Ananya Mishra, Rani Ranjeeta Pattnaik, Lopamundra Acharya, and Harshita Mishra, respectively.

The OPSC conducted the Judicial Service mains exam on September 7, held offline. The preliminary results were published on July 27. The recruitment process aimed for 57 posts, with 18 reserved for female candidates.

To check the Odisha Judicial Services Result:

Visit opsc.gov.in.

Click on the link for Odisha Judicial Services result.

The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Check for your name and roll number.

Download and print the result for future reference.

Careful review of the Odisha Judicial Services 2022 Result is crucial to ensure accuracy in candidate details. The commission will issue a scorecard after the completion of the recruitment process. Candidates should verify their name, roll numbers, gender, and category in the scorecard.