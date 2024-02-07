Himachal Pradesh Gives Maternity Leaves To Education Department Helpers

CM, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu | ANI

The Himachal Pradesh government has taken a decisive step towards supporting the welfare of its female employees by extending maternity leave benefits to 17,889 female cook cum helpers working in the education department.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has unveiled this progressive initiative, stating that in accordance with the Maternity Benefit Act of 1961, these employees will now be eligible for a generous 180 days of maternity leave, according to a PTI report citing a press release.

Previously, there was no provision for maternity leave for the mentioned category, but necessary instructions have now been issued to the relevant department, as stated in a released statement.

By prioritizing childcare and women empowerment, the government aims to create a more inclusive and equitable society, the press release added.

The extension of maternity leave to these employees is not merely a legal provision but a reflection of the government's empathy and dedication to improving the quality of life for its citizens, the PTI report said