Here's why King Charles once remarked that he didn't enjoy school

Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III | Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP

The King of the United Kingdom, and other commonwealth realms, King Charles III had once remarked in an interview that he didn't enjoy school as much as he thought as he was happier at home than anywhere else.

King Charles did his schooling from Gordonstoun School, a co-educational independent school in Scotland.

Charles' parents, Elizabeth and Philip, were characterised as being emotionally and physically aloof in Jonathan Dimbleby's 1994 authorised biography of him. Philip was held responsible for disregarding Charles's sensitivity and sending him to Gordonstoun, where he was allegedly bullied.

The newly crowned King called his school's rigorous curriculum 'Colditz in klits' while also prasing it as it helped him learn "a great deal about himself and his own abilities and disabilities, which taught him to accept challenges and take the initiative."

King Charles broke royal custom a second time when he chose to enrol in university immediately after finishing his A-levels rather than enlist in the British military. He was accepted to Trinity College in Cambridge in October 1967, where he first studied archaeology and anthropology before switching to history for the second half of the Tripos. Charles spent a term studying Welsh history and language at the University College of Wales in Aberystwyth during his second year. The first British heir apparent to receive a university degree, he earned a 2:2 Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cambridge on June 23, 1970. He received a Master of Arts (MA Cantab) degree from Cambridge on August 2, 1975.

The moment Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles immediately ascended to the throne. He has opted to use the title King Charles III in his capacity as the head of state

King Charles III now holds all of the Crown's authority and duties.

In addition to the UK, he assumes the role of head of state in 14 other Commonwealth nations, including Australia and Canada. Despite not being a hereditary position, he will lead the 56-member Commonwealth after the organization's leaders consented to his succession at a gathering in London in 2018.

