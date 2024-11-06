Haryana NMMSS 2024 Admit Cards Released At bseh.org.in; Exam On November 17

The Haryana National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) 2024 admit cards will be made available by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) today, November 6.

The official websites of BSEH and SCERT Haryana, bseh.org.in and scertharyana.gov.in, will offer admission cards for download to students who have enrolled for the NMMSS exam. The Haryana NMMSS 2024 test is scheduled for November 17, 2024.

How to download the Haryana NMMS admit card 2025:

Students must input their login information, including their date of birth and registration number, in order to view and download the admission card. Candidates will not be permitted to take the test without their admit card, which is a required document.

Step 1: Visit the official websites at scertharyana.gov.in and bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Click on download the NMMSS 2024 admit card link.

Step 3: To view your admit card, enter your date of birth and registration number.

Step 4: Print the admit card after downloading for future reference.

Exam pattern:

The Mental Ability Test (MAT) and the Scholastic Ability Test (SAT) are the two sections of the Haryana NMMSS 2024 test. There are 90 questions in the first segment, the Mental Ability Test, and each question is worth one mark, for a total of 90 points. The reasoning, analytical, and synthesis abilities of the candidates are evaluated in this phase. There are 90 questions in the Scholastic Ability Test, the second section. Each question is worth one mark, for a total of 90 marks. The applicants' understanding of disciplines including science, maths, and social science is assessed in this portion. The purpose of both exam sections is to assess a student's academic proficiency and intellectual capacity.