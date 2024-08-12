Haryana JBT Primary Teacher 2024 Recruitment Drive For 1456 Positions Begins; Apply By August 21

Representative Pic | File

The recruitment of JBT Teachers (Primary Teachers) has been announced by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). Appointments to the Mewad Cadre (Group C Services) will be made. August 12 is the start of the registration period, while August 21 is the deadline. The monthly compensation range for those hired as JBT Teachers is Rs 8300 to Rs 34800.

Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can apply for the HSSC JBT Teacher Recruitment 2024 by going to hssc.gov.in, the official website. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 1456 JBT Teacher positions.

Eligibility Criteria

The Haryana JBT Teacher Notification 2024 PDF states that applicants need to have completed a two-year elementary education diploma and class 12 with at least 50% of the possible points. Furthermore, those who have passed class 10 with Hindi or Sanskrit or who hold an HTET or STET certificate are also qualified to apply for the aforementioned position. Additionally, they must to be between the ages of 18 and 42.

Important Dates

Today, the Haryana JBT online application link for 2024 will be activated by the administration. The application fee payment window will be open until August 23 and the link will be live until August 21.

Apply Online Start Date - 12th August 2024

Last Date to Apply Online - 21st August 2024

Last Date for the Payment of Application Fees - 23rd August 2024

How to apply?

-Go to hssc.gov.in to access the official HSSC website.

-Select the online application link from the homepage.

-Enter the information, including your name, address, and phone number.

-The phone number and email address that you have supplied will receive the login credentials.

-Use the given login information to log in and begin completing the application.

-Upload the necessary files.

-Apply fees should be paid according to your category.

-Print the application form for your records by downloading it and filling it out.