Haryana: HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer Exam 2023 Admit Card Out At hpsc.gov.in

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer exam 2023 | Representative image

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) today, August 21. Those candidates who had applied for the recruitment exam can download the admit card from the official website at hpsc.gov.in.

Exam date for HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil)

The HPSC will conduct the Haryana Sub Divisional Engineer exam 2023 on August 27, 2023 from 10 am to 12 noon.

Direct link for HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer admit card 2023

Check the official notification here

Steps to download HPSC SDE admit card 2023

Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link for SDE recruitment exam.

Login using your registration details.

HPSC Sub divisional Engineer exam admit card will appear on screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

