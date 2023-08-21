BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DELED Admit Card 2023 Likely To Be Released Today At panjiyakpredeled.in | Representational pic

In a significant development for aspirants of the Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) in Rajasthan, the admit cards for the Pre-Diploma in Elementary Education (Pre-DELED) exam are likely to be released today, i.e. August 21, 2023. Candidates can access their admit cards on the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in once released.

How to download your admit card:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to panjiyakpredeled.in using your preferred web browser.

2. Locate the Admit Card Link: Look for the 'Admit Card 2023' link on the website's homepage and click on it.

3. Provide Required Information: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the specified fields. These details are essential to access your admit card.

4. Download Admit Card: After entering your details, click on the 'Download Admit Card' button.

5. Check Details Carefully: Once the admit card appears on your screen, review all the details mentioned, including your name, photograph, exam date, and venue.

6. Print and Preserve: If all details are accurate, download the admit card and take a printout. Make sure to retain this printout for the examination day.

Admit cards are essential documents for the examination process. Candidates must carry the admit card on the date of examination, August 28.

Additionally, candidates are advised to cross-verify all details on the admit card and promptly contact the relevant authorities in case of any discrepancies.

